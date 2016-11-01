Joyce Reed Parrott, 94, Beaumont

Joyce Reed Parrott, 94, of Beaumont, died Sunday, October 30, 2016, at Brookdale Dowlen Oaks, Beaumont. She was born on November 30, 1921, in Marlin, to Gertrude McAndrew Reed and Lee Henry Reed. Joyce was a retired workshop director at the Beaumont State Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Conner and her husband, Billy, of Beaumont; son, Richard Parrott, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Kathryn Branch and her husband, Charles; Devon Pattarozzi and her husband, Dennis; Christopher Smith, and Coda Conner; and six great-grandchildren.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Willard H. Parrot.

A gathering of Mrs. Parrott’s family and friends will be 10:00 a.m., with her funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2016, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

Mrs. Parrott’s family would like to extend a very special thank you to her caregiver, Gloria Dickerson, and the staff at Brookdale Dowlen Oaks.

About The Record Newspapers