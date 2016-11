The board and volunteers of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, November 10, at 5:00pm for refreshments, 5:30pm, meeting, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2300 Eddleman Road in Orange. There will be important updates on the Depot renovation and the gala, Denim and Diamonds, coming up on November 19 at the VFW Hall on Highway 87. Tickets for sale by calling 409-886-1970 or at Lookin’ Good Salon on 16th Street.

