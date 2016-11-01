Mildred Garrard, 92, Vidor

Mildred Garrard, 92, passed away October 30, 2016 at her Vidor residence. She was preceded in deah by her husband, Joe R. Garrard and son Charles A. Garrard. Her surviving children are daughters Jane Stevenson and her husband Henry of Vidor, TX, and Pat Erwin of Banning, CA. Her grandchildren are Jason Stevenson and his wife Sandy, Johnathan Stevenson and his wife Zetta all of Vidor, TX, Daniel Erwin and his wife Jennifer of Beaumont, CA, Joel Garrard and Shirah Umansky. She has numerous great-grandchildren. Her funeral services will be November 2, 2016 at 10:00 am and visitation will begin at 9:00 am at Memorial Funeral Home in Vidor, with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor.

