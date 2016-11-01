William H. Owens, Jr. 76 Orange

William H. Owens, Jr., age 76 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2016 in Port Arthur, Texas. Services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at Dorman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eric Coley officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at Dorman Funeral Home.

Billy was born in Palestine, Texas on December 8, 1939 to Pearl Kennedy Owens and William Harold Owens, Sr. He graduated from Bridge City High School, where he was the quarterback for the football team. Billy competed on the state level in pole-vaulting for Bridge City and held the school record. Billy served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a very athletic, loved sports of all kinds and enjoyed being competitive. Billy was a master pool player and competed in National Competitions for many years. He retired from DuPont after 34 years as a Lab Analyst. While working at DuPont he played golf in the DERA Championship and won several years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Bonita Owens.

Those left behind to share his memories is his wife of 34 years, Judy Robison Owens. His daughter, Sherri Jones, six step children; Judy Arnold, Donna Carrier, Junior Richard, Chad Taylor, Kelly Taylor and Terri Taylor and two brothers, Guy T. Owens and Johnny Owens. Two grandchildren, Kerri Jones and Justin Owens. As well as many other family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be Kerri Jones, Justin Jones, Bobby Thrailkill, Deon Burnette, Jimmy Vincent and Kenny Elliot