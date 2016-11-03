Gail Arnold, 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 1, 2016.

Born in Buna, Texas, on October 25, 1951, she was the daughter of Pilgrim “Ben” and Helen May Whitmire. Gail was a very proud mother and an honorary member of VFW Post 2775, she will be greatly missed.

Gail is survived by her loving husband, Ledley Judson Arnold, Jr.; children, Trisha Todd and husband Lance, of Lakeview, J.T. Langhorn, III, of Lumberton, and Cory Hoyt Arnold, of The Woodlands; 4 grandchildren; siblings, Jerry Nell Williamson, Betty Davis, Bernice Jewell, and Richard Whitmire; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory.

