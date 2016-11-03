Gloria Sherry, 88, of Warren, went home on Tuesday, November 2, 2016, at Lukfin CHI. She was born on August 8, 1928, in Port Arthur, to Azemie Bertrand and Henry LeBouef.

Gloria grew up in the Port Arthur area, graduating from Thomas Jefferson Senior High in June of 1945. She married W. K. Perkins and had four children. She attended LVN classes in Lufkin and was voted President of the class. She retired from St. Elizabeth hospital as the manager of Central Supply. Her years as a chemotherapy nurse was close to her heart. She was a member of Highway 326 Worship Center in Kountze where she taught Sunday school.

Survivors include her husband, Curtis “Buddy” Scherry of Warren; children, W. K. “Bill” Perkins, Jr., and his wife, Delbra, of Livingston; Timothy Wayne Perkins and his wife, Margaret, of Tylertown, Mississippi; and Sue Clement of Monroe, Louisiana; grandchildren, Terry Perkins, James “Butch” Perkins, Brian Perkins, Brad Roark, Wendy Roark, Kesa Smith, Joey Perkins, Kenny Parsons, Amber Parsons, and Pam Koenning; twenty-one great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, W. K. Perkins; son, Terry J. “Big Boy” Perkins; special daughter-in-law, Brenda Perkins; grandson, Bradley Keith Perkins; sisters, Rita Judise and Lovenia Jolet; and brother, Watkin Miller.

A gathering of Mrs. Scherry’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 4, 2016, at Broussard’s, 530 West Monroe, Kountze. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2016, at Broussard’s, with interment to follow at Old Hardin Cemetery, Kountze.

About The Record Newspapers