Naomi Fern McGhee, 86, of Fannett, died Tuesday, November 1, 2016, at Jefferson Nursing and Rehabilitation, Beaumont. She was born on August 17, 1930, to Thelma Louise Vickers and Mearle L. Blakley, in Kendrick, Oklahoma.

Survivors include her husband, James “Jim” McGhee; son, Jimmy McGhee and his wife, Joyce, of Morrison, Illinois; daughter, Sherri Fredieu and her husband, Gary, of Fannett; son, Tim McGhee and Siân of Lantana; sisters, Virginia Crook and her husband, Robert; of Cushing, Oklahoma; Pat Burton and her husband, Bill, of Norman, Oklahoma; Sissy Dowdy and her husband, Jack, of Bristow, Oklahoma; Tommie Webb of Davenport, Oklahoma; and Shorty Turner of Norman, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Amanda Baldwin and her husband, Josh, of Fannett; Devin McGhee of Chicago, Illinois; Tom McGhee of Plano; Ethan McGhee of Lewisville; and Robyn McGhee of Lantana; and great-grandchildren, Adyson Baldwin, Khloe Baldwin, and Kinsler Baldwin, all of Fannett.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Karen Blakley and Phylis Cook.

A celebration of her life will be held with family and friends in Oklahoma in the coming days. A family committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 1535 West Loop S #240, Houston, Texas 77027; or to the American Cancer Society, 4 Bayou Brandt Drive, Suite B, Beaumont, Texas 77706

