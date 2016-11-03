Reverend Charles W. Holt, PHD, 86, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2016, at his home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

A celebration of life will be December 10, 2016, with a time and location announced at a later date.

Born in Mineola, Texas, on July 26, 1930, he was the son of Jack and Thelma “Polly” Holt. Charles was a preacher in many parts of the United States for 70 years. He also spent time as a counselor and a writer for the Orange Leader. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to the mountains. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Jack Holt, Jr.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Virginia Holt; children, Sandra J. Newman, of Mesa, AZ, Sharon “SK” Clark and husband Larry, of Scottsdale, AZ, Larry C. Holt and wife Barbara, of Orange, Michael D. Holt and wife Emily, of Arona, Italy, Ronald A. Holt and wife Tish, of Petaluma, CA, and Dwight W. Holt, of Puyallup, WA; grandchildren, Kameron, Kairrie, Aaron, Jason, Ryan, Lee, Katie, Kristen, Kandice, Kareese, Joshua, Zackary, and Eden; 9 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Michael S. Holt.

