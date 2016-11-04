Bobby Hanley, 77, of Fannett, died Wednesday, November 2, 2016. He was born on January 4, 1939, in Nederland, to Elsie Pearl Monroe Hanley and Sherman Kelly Hanley.

Bobby was a United States Army veteran. He enjoyed playing pool and yardwork.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Hanley of Fannett; daughter, Tammy Clift and her husband, Mark, of Slidell, Louisiana; son, Shaun Hanley of Fannett; grandchildren, Erica, Angie, Bryan, Jackie, and Michael; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Deloris Laird, Dorothy Bernard and her husband, Mike, and Sharon Pujol and her husband, David, all of Nederland; and brother, Tim Hanley and his wife, Karen, of Nederland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chad Hanley; and brother, Kelly Hanley.

A gathering of Mr. Hanley’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 4, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2016, at Broussard’s, Nederland, with his interment to follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Hanley’s memory to American Lung Association, 2030 North Loop West, Suite 250, Houston, Texas 77018.

