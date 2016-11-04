James J. Pady, 95, of Vidor died Wednesday, November 2nd, 2016 at Oakwood Manor Nursing Home of Vidor. A native of San Antonio, TX, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. James was a self employed Paint Contractor and served his country in the US Army during WWII, were he was awarded the Bronze Star and was part of the Phillippine Liberation Force. He enjoyed building furniture and was a member of the Elk Club in Beaumont many years ago. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, November 7, 2016 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor, with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Sunday, November 6, 2016 at Memorial Funeral Home. James is preceded in death by his wife Aline Pady, daughter Barbara Ann Dowers, grandchildren Kellie Murphy and Carolyn Pady. He is survived by his sons Leroy Pady of Vidor, TX, Teddy Pady and his wife Helen of Orange, TX, Tommy Pady of Lumberton, TX, daughter Diane Mansifield of Vidor, TX, brothers Junie Lenorad Pady of Spring, TX, Carroll Pady of San Antonio, TX and William Henry Pady of Mississippi, sister Lois Mundine of LaPort, TX, 18 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

