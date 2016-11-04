Dave Rogers – For The Record

The City of Pinehurst will consider and possibly vote Tuesday night on an economic development incentive agreement that will bring an HEB grocery store to the MacArthur Shopping Center on MacArthur Drive.

Robbie Hood, Pinehurst city administrator, said he could not comment on the items listed for Tuesday night’s city council meeting, set for 6 p.m. at Pinehurst City Hall, 2497 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

They are listed as a closed meeting for “Deliberations regarding an Economic Development Incentive Agreement with HEB Grocery Company, LP,” and, after a return to open session, “Discussion and possible action regarding economic incentives for HEB Grocery Company, LP and approval of a corresponding Resolution and Economic Development Agreement.”

HEB currently operates a “pantry” store in Orange at 2424 N. 16th St.