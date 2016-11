Salvador Pedrosa Mendez, 75, of Silsbee, died Tuesday, November 01, 2016. He was born in Mexico on May 14, 1941.

Survivors include his wife, Susanne Mendez; children, Johnny Mendez and his wife, Mary and Salvador Mendez, Jr., all of Silsbee; and William Mendez of Michigan; and grandchildren, Brandon Mendez, Dakota Mendez, and Johnny Mendez, Jr.

Mr. Mendez’s graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2016, at Old Hardin Cemetery, Highway 326, Kountze, under the direction of Broussard’s, Silsbee.

