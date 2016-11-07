David Wallace Richard, 73,Bridge City

David Wallace Richard, 73, of Bridge City, passed away on November 5, 2016, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 4:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, with Mr. Larry Gunter officiating.

Visitation will be from 3:00-4:00 p.m., Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Orange, Texas, on November 15, 1942, David was the son of Ethan Wallace and Leona (Stanfield) Richard. He worked as a heavy equipment operator with Local 450 and was a Master Mason and member of Madison Lodge 126 AF & AM. He had many hobbies that he enjoyed, such as commercial shrimping and hunting. David was a very determined and hardworking man, who enjoyed living life to the fullest.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charlie Richard; and sister, Nancy Thompson.

David is survived by his wife, Jeanie Richard; daughters, Angie McHugh and husband Jake, and Lisa Rene Bradford and husband Jim; grandchildren, Taylor Morgan, Natalie Morgan, Trevor Morgan, Hunter McHugh, Kolton McHugh, Olivia Bradford, and Parker Bradford; great-granddaughter, Brenna Brumley; sisters, Jeanette Vail and Gloria McDonnold; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the people of Gentiva Hospice

