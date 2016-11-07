Dr. Elizabeth Latimer Gibbs, 80, of Beaumont, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2016, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on January 7, 1936, in Port Arthur, to Emy Rauwerda Latimer and James L. Latimer, and had been a longtime resident of Beaumont.

Liz graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1954 and was a member of the Rainbow Girls, Girl Scouts, and the fast-stepping Red Hussar Drum and Bugle Corps. She graduated from Lamar University in 1957 with a B.S. in Home Economics and was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Liz received her Master Degree in Elementary Education from Lamar University in 1967 and her Ph.D. in Educational Curriculum and Instruction from Texas A&M University in 2000.

Liz taught for 39 years in two school districts; South Park Independent School District and Beaumont Independent School District. She earned the “Good Apple Teacher of the Year Award”, Texas A&M Teacher of the Year Award Nominee, was a member of Phi Delta Kappa, Kappa Delta Pi, and Most Prominent Educators of Texas 1983. Liz was a member of the National Science Teachers Association, National Teachers of Mathematics Association, Texas Association of Gifted/Talented, Texas Classroom Teachers Association (Board of Directors, Past President), Texas State Teachers Association (Past President), South Park Classroom Teachers Association (Past President), Texas Association of International Reading, Southeast Texas Reading Council (Past President), and Beaumont Association of Retired Teachers (Past President). She found great pleasure in continuing her education being a delegate and presenter to numerous conventions, completing classes and obtaining countless certificates in education.

Liz was elected the Woman of the Year Award for the Spindletop Business and Professional Women, (Past President, Past District Director), was a Docent for the McFaddin-Ward House and participated in many leadership and planning committees at the Best Years Senior Center of Beaumont. She was a Master Gardener and Accredited Flower Show Judge, having judged internationally in Rio De Janeiro, Lima, Mexico City, Panama, Costa Rico and Argentina. Liz belonged to the Houston Garden Club, Milady Garden Club, Council of Garden Clubs (Past President), Southeast Texas Orchid Society, Herb Society of America, Thyme for Herb Society, Golden Triangle Bromeliad Society, and the Houston Rose Society. She was Past President of the Woman’s Club of Beaumont, Past President of Beaumont Council of Garden Clubs, and Past President of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority Alumni Association. Liz belonged to the Federation of Insurance Women of Texas, Insurance Women of Beaumont, and was Queen of the Glamourous Glitzy Gaga Gals of Beaumont.

Liz had a passion for travel; visiting 5 continents and numerous countries. She loved scuba diving and snow skiing with her children and grandchildren, cruising the Caribbean, Alaska, and Egypt, and she soared in hot air balloons over Australia.

She loved her church home at Trinity United Methodist Church and belonged to the HAMACO Sunday School Class.

Liz served as CEO for the Charles E. Gibbs Insurance Agency, Inc and partner in Hatfield Horse House Reality.

Survivors include her son, Charles Edward Gibbs, Jr., and his wife, Rhonda, of Beaumont; daughter, Jenni Lynn Taylor and her husband, Tommy, of Conroe; grandchildren, J.T. Taylor and Lauren Taylor; step-grandson, Shannon Daniel and his wife, Heavenly; step-great-grandchildren, Jeadan and Justice Daniel; sister, Katherine Bowers and her husband, Charles, of Tomball; brother, James C. Latimer and his wife, Jo Ann, of Crockett; grand dog, Ellie; her horse, Sugar; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Liz is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles E. Gibbs.

A gathering of Dr. Gibbs’ family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m., with her funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches, under the direction of Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Memorial Garden, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77706; or to an organization of one’s choice.

