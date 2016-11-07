The Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is excited to announce a Gumbo Cook-off event will be taking place in the City of Orange! The Gumbo Cook-Off will be held at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion on Saturday, November 12, from 12 P.M – 5 P.M. There will be no charge for spectators to attend this family friendly event!

The Gumbo Cook-Off will allow for participants to offer either seafood or poultry gumbo. Live entertainment by Traveling Roads will begin at 1 P.M. Judging will begin at 4 P.M. where the winner of First, Second, and Third place winners will be announced.

The Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau will be giving away one set of Houston Texans tickets at the Gumbo Cook-off! Visit the registration table to enter for a chance to win. The winner of (2) tickets to a Houston Texans home game will be announced after the naming of the Gumbo Cook-Off winners.

Immediately following the Gumbo Cook-Off, a concert will be held featuring Bronco Junior from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M. at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion. Please note, no dogs or pets will be allowed at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion.

For additional information concerning the Gumbo Cook-Off, please contact the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409.883.1011.

