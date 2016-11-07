Hubert Wayne Wilson, 75, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on November 4, 2016, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital in Houston, after a series of cardiac challenges. He was born December 11, 1940, in Beaumont, as the only child of Burnice and Leslie Louise Wilson. After graduating from Beaumont High School, Hubert went on to attend both Texas A&M and Lamar University, graduating as an Aggie in 1963. He distinguished himself at both Beaumont High and A&M as a star football player and a track and field event athlete. Hubert married Shirley Ann Haymon, in November 1963, after meeting her while she was a nursing student at Hotel Dieu and he was in the hospital recovering from a football injury. Their life-long love for each other resulted in a wonderful fifty-two years of marriage. They were later blessed with two sons, Burnice Wayne Wilson II and Braun Wayne Wilson, with whom he proudly worked with for nearly thirty years until his passing.

Throughout the years, Hubert centered his life around his family, his love for all manner of sporting events and a passion for hunting and shooting pursuits with his boys and his friends. He loved the Lord and was firmly confident in his eternal home. In years past, he was a member of Masonic Lodge 286 and for many years up until present, was active in his church, Calvary Baptist, and a member of Bible Study Fellowship. However, his main source of pride was in his four grandchildren, Brock, Brandtley, Baryn and Jadyn Wilson, and supported and reveled in all their accomplishments.

Hubert is survived by his loving wife of nearly fifty-three years, Shirley Wilson; sons, Burnice Wilson and his wife, Brenda, of Beaumont and Braun Wilson and his wife, Lara, of Beaumont; four grandchildren, Brock Wilson of Beaumont, Lieutenant Brandtley Wilson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Baryn Wilson and Jadyn Wilson, both of Beaumont.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Burnice and Louise Wilson.

The family wishes to especially thank Dr. Roberta Bogaev and the wonderful people of the LVAD Heart Program at St. Luke’s Hospital who were able to give us an additional quality year with “Papa” thru their innovative efforts in assisted heart pump technology and their care and attention.

A gathering of Mr. Wilson’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2016, Calvary Baptist Church, 3650 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Mr. Wilson’s memory may be directed to Senior Adult ministry at Calvary Baptist Church, 3650 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or to the local class of Bible Study Fellowship (Beaumont, TX), 19001 Huebner Road, San Antonio, Texas 78258-4019

