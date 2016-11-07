James Eugene Saltzman, 80, of Orange, passed away on November 7, 2016, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Steven Leger of St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Orange Forrest Lawn in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a rosary at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Kaplan, Louisiana, on August 20, 1936, he was the son of Ivy and Elvina Saltzman. James owned Saltzman Paint and Body for 36 years. He was also the chairman for both the March of Dimes and CRAC Rescue Unit of Orange for many years, and enjoyed cooking Barbeque. James was a great dad and grandparent, who will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Jane Saltzman.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Orelia Saltzman; his daughters, Diana Virva of Bridge City, and Janet Brown and her husband Jim of Orange. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Wolfford, Eddie Wolfford, Frank Giarratano, Paul Virva, Mark Virva, and Terry Stuebing. Honorary pallbearers are Frankie Giarratano and Jordan Hodges.

About The Record Newspapers