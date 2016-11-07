Marjorie Fay Fournerat, 79, of Beaumont, died Thursday, November 3, 2016, at The Oaks at Beaumont. She was born on October 20, 1937, in Belton, Texas, to Beatrice Cook Thompson and J.O. Thompson, and had been a longtime resident of Beaumont.

Marjorie is survived by her husband of sixty years, David Fournerat, Sr., of Beaumont; children, David Fournerat, Jr. and his wife, Deborah, of Beaumont; Steven Fournerat, of Branch, Louisiana; William Fournerat and his wife, Judy, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Jeffrey Fournerat and his wife, Kelly, of Vidor; Lisa Farr and her husband, Richard, of Katy; Gregory Fournerat and his wife Ronda, of Austin; and Kevin Fournerat and his wife, Lisa, of Vidor; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and J.O. Thompson; and siblings, Barbara Vaughn and Dr. John Roland Thompson.

A gathering of Mrs. Fournerat’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2016, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2016, at Broussard’s, with her graveside service to follow at 2:00 p.m., at Prien/Highland Memorial Park, 6325 Common Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana.