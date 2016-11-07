Maxine Gilmore, 90, of Silsbee, died Thursday, November 3, 2016. She was born on February 21, 1926 in Silsbee, to Ada Rebecca Eason and William Knighten Gore.

Survivors include her daughter, Jane Wadley and her husband, Dr. Byron Wadley, of Longview; grandchildren, Wendy Williams and her husband, Kritter, of Silsbee; Drew Wadley and his wife, Erin, of Spring; Beau Wadley of Austin; Evan Berry and her husband, Matthew, of Linden; and Luke Wadley of Dallas; great-grandchildren, Sofia Williams, Trevor Williams, Will Wadley, Ben Wadley, and Case Berry; and sister, Doris Jeffcoat of Silsbee. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Willie Gilmore; daughter, Carolyn Wells; siblings, Lorraine Paine, Vernon Gore, Eloise “Baby Doll” Bean, and Marshall Gore.

A gathering of Mrs. Gilmore’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2016, at Broussard’s, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee. Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 2016, at Broussard’s, with her interment to follow at Cunningham Cemetery, Silsbee.

