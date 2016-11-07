Michael D. Lingo, 85, of Bridge City, passed away on November 4, 2016, in Port Arthur.

A graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Monday, November 7, 2016, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Mr. Tony Goins of Bridge City Church of Christ.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Sunday, November 6, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Born in Paxton, Texas, on April 22, 1931, he was the son of John Lingo and Ella (Jordan) Lingo. Michael was a shift foreman at DuPont and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group, and a member of Bridge City Church of Christ. He loved golf and tennis, and he enjoyed watching sports, especially football and baseball. Michael loved his grandchildren very much. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Chrystelle Lingo, of Bridge City, TX; children, Clay Lingo and wife, Janet, of Baton Rouge, LA, and Gay Ferguson and husband, Scott, of Orangefield, TX; and three grandchildren, Cristen Ardabili and husband, Shawn, Catelyn Myers, and Joshua Ferguson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sunny Glen Children’s Home at P.O. Box 1373, San Benito, TX, 78586, or to Harbor Hospice of Beaumont at 2450 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX, 77713.

