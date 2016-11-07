Officers from Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on November 04, 2016- November 06, 2016

Damaged Property , 2025 International Ave

Traffic Accident, 1700 MacArthur

Theft, 201 8th St

Traffic Accident, 2300 MacArthur

Public Intox, 714 North St

Traffic Accident, 610 Burton Ave

Traffic Accident, Hwy 105 and 62

Crimes Against Society, 7120 IH 10

Assault, 3115 Edgar Brown

Process Service, 1708 IH 10

Process Service, 205 Border St

Found Property, 40 Cove Dr

Burglary, 1602 W John ave

Miscellaneous, 54 Cove Dr

DUI, 2311 HWY 62S

Traffic Accident, Mill And John

Traffic Accident. 14th and green ave

Assault, 3800 Cochran St

Process Service, 2900 IH 10

Miscellaneous, 2610 IH-10

Miscellaneous,2412 6th St

Burglary, 1804 16th St

Forgery, 2419 16th St