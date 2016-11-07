Raymond “Ray” Holm, 84, of Nederland, died Friday, November 4, 2016. He was born on August 25, 1932, in Dobbs Ferry, New York, to Greta Samuelson Holm and Thorsten Holm.

Ray enjoyed playing golf and gardening. He was a pilot for many years, and then became a pilot instructor. Ray retired from Gulf States.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Gina Holm of Nederland; son, Randy Holm of Nederland and Jeff Holm and his wife, Lisa, of Willis; daughter, Geri Ward and her husband, James, of Magnolia; grandchildren, Candice, Jared, Katelyn, Tyler, Alayna, and Madison; and great-grandchildren, Coy and Sophia.

A gathering of Mr. Holm’s family and friends will be from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2016, at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Mr. Holm may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 700 North St M, Beaumont, TX 77701.

