Rita Renee “NaNa” Bryant Laird, 37, of Kountze, died Thursday, November 3, 2016. She was born on April 30, 1979, in Port Arthur, to Nina Ann Bryant and Richard Lynn Bryant.

Rita was a loving wife and mother. She loved doing all kinds of activities with her children. She was a busy body who enjoyed crafting, scrapbooks, and planning special events such as family gatherings, crawfish boils, and birthday parties for her children, both young and old. She loved taking trips and hated having nothing to do. Rita was an angel and blessing to all who knew her or was around her. The love she had for everyone is indescribable. She will forever be loved and missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include her parents of Orange; husband, Jody Laird of Kountze; children, Alston Garrette of Orange, Hunter McHugh, and Kolton McHugh, both of Honey Island; stepdaughter, Kendra Laird of Honey Island; godchild, Nicole Slaughter; siblings, Melinda Bryant of Port Arthur; Richard “Bubba” Bryant, Jr. of Port Arthur; Bobbie Bryant-Felder and her husband, Jon, of Crosby; and Brandon Bryant and his wife, Gina, of Huffman; nieces, Miranda Smith and her husband, Anthony, of Port Neches; Lauren McMillan; and Hannah McMillan, both of Lumberton; nephews, Preston Davis, Dustin Bryant, Jon Felder II, Kevin McGarrahan, Ryan Felder, Landon Bryant and Garrett McMillan; and great-nieces, Angel Smith, Aleah Smith, Azlyn Smith, and Anzly Smith.

She is preceded in death by her grandmothers, Bobbie McKnight and Rite Delino; and parents-in-law, Joel and Sylvia Laird.

A gathering of Rita’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2016, at Broussard’s, 530 West Monroe, Kountze. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2016, at Broussard’s, with interment to follow at OldHardin Cemetery, Kountze.

About The Record Newspapers