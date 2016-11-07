The annual statewide Veterans Job Fair, Hiring Red, White & You! will be hosted by Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas in Port Arthur, at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, on Thursday, November 10 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. To date, the annual Hiring Red, White and You! Veterans Job Fair has helped 42,000 veterans connect with more than 6,500 employers statewide.

Southeast Texas employers and businesses have supported the Veterans Job Fair since its inception and this year, the event has a record number of early registrations. In 2015, the 63 participating businesses represented a range of diverse industries and included four service agencies and six education and training entities.

These Veterans, who have served our country and helped preserve freedom for people across the world, are disciplined, experienced and have occupational skills that benefit may companies. Also, employers who hire qualified Veterans can receive up to $9,600.00 in federal tax credit through the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) program.

Interested employers and businesses are encouraged to sign up now with online registration at www.setworks.org. There is no cost to participate and space is limited. For more information or assistance with registration, contact a Workforce Solutions Business Solutions Consultants at 409-719-4750. Workforce Center staff will be on hand to assist employers and job seekers throughout the job fair.

Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) are Workforce Partners in the event along with the Texas Medical Center.