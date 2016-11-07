St. Mary Catholic School kicked off their Book Fair this morning with a skit presented by Mrs. Sue Craft’s Drama Class. The theme for the fair is “Bookaneers: Where “Books are the Treasure”. Various activities are scheduled for each day of the week. Tuesday morning Teachers will participate in a “pirate-themed” game to win prizes. Wednesday is “Look Like a Pirate” day with extended hours. Everyone is welcome to join us from 4-6pm with games, entertainment and special guests. Thursday is the last day and “Grand Treasures” day. Students are invited to bring a “grand” parent “grand” friend or anyone “grand” to spend one-on-one shopping time immediately after morning prayer.

As always, Book Fair week is a treat for the entire school.

Pictured (left to right) is Mrs. Pousson & Mrs. McCorvy , Clifford, Reagan Pitre, Jonier Pete, Amiyah LeBlanc, Jessica Hughes, Mrs. Craft and Emilie Mayfield.