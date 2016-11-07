T he Orange County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Abbeville Police Department, is searching for anyone that may have seen this vehicle or any of these individuals. The individuals, who were seen driving the truck, may have been responsible for the murder of Eric Stansbury.

At appr oximately 4:00am on the morning of Tuesday, October 25, 2016, Stansbury left his residence, going to work in Beaumont, and never arrived. Stansbury’s body was later found inside his truck, a blue Ford F-250, which had been abandoned in a vacant lot in Abbeville, Louisiana. It appeared Stansbury had been shot to death.

After obtaining several leads, Abbeville Police Department Detectives believe Stansbury encountered the suspects, who had run out of gas, somewhere along IH-10 between Hwy 1132 and Main Street (FM 105) in Vidor. Some type of altercation may have occurred that led to Stansbury being taken against his will, possibly leaving a work boot and a cowboy hat at the crime scene.

The suspects were driving a gray 2016 Dodge 4 door truck with red or blue colored pallets in the bed of the truck. Detectives are trying to find out if someone may have seen the victim’s or suspect’s trucks along the road anywhere or at a convenient store in Vidor or possibly even in the Beaumont area between the hours of 4:00am and approximately 7:00am. The suspects may have been buying gas and possibly garbage bags. The suspect’s truck was later seen following Stansbury’s truck, eastbound in Lake Charles, around 8:00am.

If you saw anything that would assist detectives in this case, please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 409-670-4125 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

About The Record Newspapers