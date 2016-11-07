Warnie Gillam, age 67, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2016, in Beaumont, Texas, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital. The Gillam family is respecting Warnie’s wishes by having him cremated, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home.

Warnie was born on Sunday, February 13, 1949, in Logan, West Virginia, and spent the majority of his life living in the southeast Texas area. Warnie spent many years expanding his education and worked for over 40 years as an engineer. He was described by his family as a wonderful man, who loved spending time with his grandchildren. Warnie also loved to travel with his wife, Tammy, and he also enjoyed the times he was able to ride on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Warnie was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by many.

Preceding Warnie in death are his parents; and 9 of his brothers, and sisters.

Those left to cherish Warnie’s memory are his wife, Tammy Gillum; his daughters, Vonda Marie Gillum, Kristina Eversol, and Tiffany Swift; his sons, Warnie Joseph Gillum, Warnie “Thumper” Gillum, and Jacob Broussard; his sister, Joyce Whittlock and her husband, Charles; his neice, Cassandra Whittlock; his nephew, Daniel Whittlock; and 9 grandchildren.

