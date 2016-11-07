William (Willie) Richard Holt, 73, Gist

William (Willie) Richard Holt, 73, of Gist passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2016. A graveside service, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held for Willie at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2016, at Clearwater Cemetery in Florien, Louisiana.

Willie was born in Clare, Louisiana on Tuesday, December 15, 1942 to Ruth (Evans) and Jennings Holt. He grew up in Pineland, Texas, lived in Houston and Shreveport, Louisiana and eventually settled in southeast Texas, where he spent most of his life with Sherrell, his wife of over thirty years.

Willie enjoyed being around people and easily made friends wherever he went. He lived a full life and loved to tell stories about his adventures and to make people laugh. He was always willing to help others.

Willie especially loved his family who knew him as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be missed by many.

Willie is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sherrell, by his parents and his step-father, Arlon Mitchell and by his siblings; Rufus (R.J.) Holt, Wanda Tomlinson Webb, Charlene (Mattie) DuBose and her husband, Archie, Jim Holt and Charles Holt.

Willie is survived by his daughter, Christina Holt and her husband, Colby and by his grandchildren, Rose Marie Morvant and Jacelinn Amara Morvant, who will be arriving in December. He is also survived by his sisters, Carolyn Martin and her husband, Tommy, Mattie Lea Maxey and her husband, Bobby, and Betty Mitchell.

Colby Morvant, Mike Holt and James Runnells will honor Willie as pallbearers.

