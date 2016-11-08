THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK



The Baytown Police Department Is searching For Kirsten Nicole Fritch, White, Female, 16 Years Old, 02/10/2000, 5′ 01″, 135 lbs., Brown Hair, Green Eyes.

The Suspect Is Driving a Cream Color, 2008, Chrysler, Pt Cruiser with Texas, License Plate FPN8281.

The Suspect(s) Was/Were Last Heard From In Baytown, TX, and Should Be Considered Armed/Dangerous.

Law Enforcement Officials Believe This Child To Be In Grave Or Immediate Danger.

If You Have Any Information Regarding This Abduction, Call The Baytown Police Department At 281-422-8371.

News Media Point Of Contact Is Baytown Police Department At 281-420-6617