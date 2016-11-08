Anna Marie Broussard, age 65, native of Port Arthur, TX, passed away gracefully at her home in Orange, TX surrounded by family on Saturday, November 5th, 2016. She was born on November 27th, 1950 in Port Arthur, TX to Floyd Steven Williams, Sr. and Jeanette Ann Hebert. Anna worked very hard throughout her lifetime and for the last 21 years for Walmart in various positions. She truly loved the simple things in life. From a day with her grandkids watching movies or a walk through the trade show, to slowly enjoying a chocolate malt and visits with friends. Anna’s love for Christ was visible and she made sure to pray the rosary nightly. She is preceded in death by husband, Carroll James “Butch” Broussard, Sr.; both parents; siblings, Monica Toland, Kim Silva, Timmie-Gail Brian, and Lee Toland. Anna’s memory will be carried on by her children, Loretta Boone of Port Arthur, TX, Dee Evans of Brunswick, ME, Carroll James Broussard II and his wife Crystal Broussard of Orange, TX, and Amber Broussard of Houston, TX. She is survived by siblings; Cliff Williams, Kathy Langlainais, Steve Williams, Glennis Toland, John Toland, Renee Coleman, Kevin Williams, 10 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Visitation will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 1750 Hwy 12 Vidor, TX on Wednesday November 7th, 2016 6-10pm with Catholic Rosary at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1600 N. Main St. Vidor, TX at 10:00 am on Thursday November 9th, 2016. Graveside Service to follow at Memory Gardens, Hwy 69, Nederland, TX. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Anna’s name to Southeast Texas Hospice. P.O. Box 2385 Orange, TX 77631

