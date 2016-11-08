By Debby Schamber

For The Record

As the holidays grow near, families gather together. The family of Christie Lynn Combs, 44, is hoping to do the same.

“She has four kids that miss her very much and want nothing other than to hear her voice and know she is OK,” said Cassie Marco, of the Missing Hearts. a volunteer organization to help families when a loved one is missing. The ages of Combs’ children are 26, 23, 18 and 15 years old.

Combs was last seen by family members in June. Combs, who was living at the time with her 72-year-old boyfriend in Groves, had come to Orange June 10th to visit with her ailing mother. During this time, she also visited with her daughter who also arrived at the small apartment.

By June 12, Combs daughter returned home because of having to go to work the following day. On June 13, Combs posted on Facebook she was in Orange and for a friend to call her. A short time later, she walked out of the small apartment never to be seen again by her family. Not long after, her posts on Facebook stopped.

Combs does not own a vehicle and depended on others to help her get around. It is believed when Combs left the residence she was wearing jeans, a T-Shirt and carrying a backpack. She also had her phone and a tablet. The service to her phone has since been disconnected.

When Combs did not return or contact her family, they filed a missing person report with the Orange Police Department on Sept. 10th.

“It’s not like her to not contact her kids,” Marco said. “No matter what, she always did that.”

What makes the family even more eager to hear from Combs is the fact that she has a medical condition which requires medication. However, she failed to pick up the latest prescription from the pharmacy for her seizures.

Through the course of the investigation by OPD, it was discovered the last known location of Combs was at a residence located on Boondocks Road in Fannett. This was believed to be in late June or early July.

Combs is described as small build, and stands about five foot three inches tall. She weighs about 110 pounds. She is fair skinned with some freckles. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Combs sometimes wears contacts but she may also wear her glasses which are square shaped. She walks with a limp due to a knee injury she received when she was in a wreck. She also wears dentures. Combs also used the first name Cee-Cee.

In addition, Combs has several tattoos. But, they may not be easily seen because they may be concealed. One of them is a sun on the top of her right foot with the name Kristen underneath it. She also has a small playboy bunny on her lower back and a wizard holding a crystal ball on her shoulder blade area.

Marco said her organization has received a few tips, but they have not panned out and have proven to be “dead ends.” Other leads need additional information before the investigation can proceed.

With each passing day the family’s anxiety grows as they fear the worst. However, it is their hope they find Combs alive and well, Marco said.

“This is an open case and an active investigation,” said OPD Captain Robert Enmon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call OPD at 409-883-1026 or 409-883-1095. However, anyone wanting to remain anonymous, and can give detailed information can call Crimestoppers at 409-833-TIPS.