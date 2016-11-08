By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Live theater, musicals and concerts will make this week one of the best for entertainment across the region, so find what suits your tastes and enjoy. Visit www.localmusicguide.net for updated information on venue and artists listings.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Reed Blanchard @ Cafe Del Rio

Justin Martindale @ Rikenjaks

Caleb Paul @ Rush Lounge

Alex Rozell @ Tradewinds Tavern

Thursday, Nov. 10

Big Richard South Band @ Blue Martini

Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut

Bryce Shaver @ Cafe Del Rio

Barbara Lynn and the Jazz Innovators @ Downtown Event Centre

Brittany Pfantz @ The Grill

Skeeter Jones Trio @ La Cantina – PA

Black Irish Texas, Carreerrs @ The Logon Cafe

Kris Harper @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Boxing Dei Dei @ Madison’s

Creole Cookin’ @ Orange VFW Hall

Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks

Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge

David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Nov. 11

Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis @ Golden Nugget Casino

Swagger @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Tin Pan Alley @ Cafe Del Rio

Ronnie Fruge @ Cecil’s Cajun Cafe

The Kings of Mojo @ Cottons Cay

Travis Matte and the Kingpins @ Cowboys

Josh Garrett Band @ Dylan’s

Holoverse, ESE, Revels, El Oso and the Honeybears @ The Gig

Genki Genki Panic, UnU, Lung @ The Logon Cafe

Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Tommy Conners, Toni Jo Clay, Britt Godwin @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Unkle Jam @ Madison’s

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.

Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.

Curse and the Cure @ Pine Tree Lodge

Frayed Soul @ Putter’s Deli

X-It 43, Brittany Pfantz @ Rikenjaks

Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge

Saturday, Nov. 12

Elf The Musical @ Lutcher Theater (3 pm/8 pm)

Sawyer Brown @ Beaumont Civic Center

Aaron Watson @ Jerry Nelson’s Hill Country

Swagger @ Blue Martini

Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut

Three Legged Dawg @ Cafe Del Rio

The Kings of Mojo @ The Capri Club

Paul Gonsoulin @ Cecil’s Cajun Cafe

John Cessac and Dennis Shaeffer @ Cowboy Harley Davidson

The Teague Brothers Band @ Dylan’s

Delicious Fuzz, Savage Remains, Knockin Bones @ The Gig

Blonde Roses, Jamey Lewis and the Noose, Babe @ The Logon Cafe

Crossroads Trio @ Lukes Icehouse Beaumont

Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Eazy @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Sofa Kingz @ Madison’s

Blake Sticker @ Neches Brewing Company

Pea Patch Orchestra @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Louisiana’s Kingfish, John Guidroz @ Rikenjaks

Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge

Lee Pelly @ Tammy’s

Rock Alley @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Vection, Pariah, City Freaks, Robert Chipman’s Acoustic Experience, Sgt. Doobie and Tommy Stovall, Lee Pelly, Tats, Bucky Johnson, Motorbud @ Texas Rose Saloon

Sunday, Nov. 13

Rockin’ Horse @ The Boudain Hut

Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Eazy @ Pine Tree Lodge

Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge

Monday, Nov. 14

Angel Garcia @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Tim Burge @ Dylan’s

Pug Johnson and Tyler Darby @ Madison’s

Ray Boudreaux @ Rush Lounge

Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern