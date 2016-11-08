Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
Live theater, musicals and concerts will make this week one of the best for entertainment across the region, so find what suits your tastes and enjoy. Visit www.localmusicguide.net for updated information on venue and artists listings.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
Reed Blanchard @ Cafe Del Rio
Justin Martindale @ Rikenjaks
Caleb Paul @ Rush Lounge
Alex Rozell @ Tradewinds Tavern
Thursday, Nov. 10
Big Richard South Band @ Blue Martini
Phillip Glyn Band @ The Boudain Hut
Bryce Shaver @ Cafe Del Rio
Barbara Lynn and the Jazz Innovators @ Downtown Event Centre
Brittany Pfantz @ The Grill
Skeeter Jones Trio @ La Cantina – PA
Black Irish Texas, Carreerrs @ The Logon Cafe
Kris Harper @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
BB and Company @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Boxing Dei Dei @ Madison’s
Creole Cookin’ @ Orange VFW Hall
Alex Rozell @ Rikenjaks
Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge
David Lee Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Nov. 11
Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis @ Golden Nugget Casino
Swagger @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Tin Pan Alley @ Cafe Del Rio
Ronnie Fruge @ Cecil’s Cajun Cafe
The Kings of Mojo @ Cottons Cay
Travis Matte and the Kingpins @ Cowboys
Josh Garrett Band @ Dylan’s
Holoverse, ESE, Revels, El Oso and the Honeybears @ The Gig
Genki Genki Panic, UnU, Lung @ The Logon Cafe
Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Tommy Conners, Toni Jo Clay, Britt Godwin @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Unkle Jam @ Madison’s
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza – Calder Ave.
Rick Danna @ New York Pizza – Neches St.
Curse and the Cure @ Pine Tree Lodge
Frayed Soul @ Putter’s Deli
X-It 43, Brittany Pfantz @ Rikenjaks
Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge
Saturday, Nov. 12
Elf The Musical @ Lutcher Theater (3 pm/8 pm)
Sawyer Brown @ Beaumont Civic Center
Aaron Watson @ Jerry Nelson’s Hill Country
Swagger @ Blue Martini
Creole Cookin’ @ The Boudain Hut
Three Legged Dawg @ Cafe Del Rio
The Kings of Mojo @ The Capri Club
Paul Gonsoulin @ Cecil’s Cajun Cafe
John Cessac and Dennis Shaeffer @ Cowboy Harley Davidson
The Teague Brothers Band @ Dylan’s
Delicious Fuzz, Savage Remains, Knockin Bones @ The Gig
Blonde Roses, Jamey Lewis and the Noose, Babe @ The Logon Cafe
Crossroads Trio @ Lukes Icehouse Beaumont
Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Eazy @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Sofa Kingz @ Madison’s
Blake Sticker @ Neches Brewing Company
Pea Patch Orchestra @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Louisiana’s Kingfish, John Guidroz @ Rikenjaks
Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge
Lee Pelly @ Tammy’s
Rock Alley @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Vection, Pariah, City Freaks, Robert Chipman’s Acoustic Experience, Sgt. Doobie and Tommy Stovall, Lee Pelly, Tats, Bucky Johnson, Motorbud @ Texas Rose Saloon
Sunday, Nov. 13
Rockin’ Horse @ The Boudain Hut
Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Eazy @ Pine Tree Lodge
Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Nov. 14
Angel Garcia @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Tim Burge @ Dylan’s
Pug Johnson and Tyler Darby @ Madison’s
Ray Boudreaux @ Rush Lounge
Jimmy Kaiser @ Tradewinds Tavern