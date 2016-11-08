Eron Mikah Kenneth Johnson, 17, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, in a car accident in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where he resided.

Eron was born on Thursday, April 8, 1999, in Houston, Texas. He was a freshman at York Technical College, where he planned to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management and a Masters of Education degree. Eron hoped to teach Spanish and coach football. Eron was a son, brother, grandson, cousin, and friend who was loved by many, and will be dearly missed.

Those preceding Eron in death are his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Buckley; maternal Aunt, Telesa Buckley; and paternal aunt, Ella Ellahee

Eron is survived by his parents, Treana and Tracy Atkins; father, Tobe Johnson; four brothers, Endreas Johnson, Tobe Johnson, Jr., Tirius Johnson, and Javis Johnson; two sisters, Eriel Johnson and Alexis Atkins; grandmothers, Lynn Buckley and Oda Mae Walker; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a multitude of friends.

Funeral services, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at Dorman Funeral Home, with rite of committal and internment to follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park. Visitation will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Dorman Funeral Home.

About The Record Newspapers