Ervine Depwe Avant, 89, of Orange, passed away on November 7, 2016, at Oakwood Manor in Vidor.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Thursday, November 10, 2016, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Chaplain Rollie Burr with Heart to Heart Hospice.

Born in Orange, Texas, on December 2, 1926, she was the daughter of Walter Ervin Depwe and Vivian Viola McGill Depwe. She married Fred Sanders Avant on February 14, 1948. Ervine had formerly worked for Stark High School, Dupont, and Orange Memorial Hospital in the insurance department. She was a lifetime member of Drake Memorial Presbyterian Church in Orange. Ervine was an avid reader who also enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, collecting tea pots and blown glass. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brother, Tom Depwe.

She is survived by her children, Susan and Billy Ash, Judy and Steven O’Grady, Fred “Sandy”, Jr., and Dale Avant, and Laura and Jesse Dyess; her grandchildren, Tim Mancil who lived with her for many years, Brittney O’Grady Chang, Kelsey O’Grady, Jamie Dyess; her bonus grandchildren, Zina French, Jesse “Bubba” Dyess, Jeffrey Dyess, Brett Holton, and Lauren Hagan; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jesse Dyess, Steven O’Grady, Tim Mancil, Sandy Avant, Bubba Dyess, and Jeff Dyess. Serving as an honorary pallbearer will be Billy Ash.

About The Record Newspapers