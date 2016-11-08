Ila “Terrye” Honeycutt Gifford, 62, Orange

Ila “Terrye” Honeycutt Gifford, 62, passed away Monday, November 7, 2016 in Orange.

Cremation will take place under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory.

Terrye was born January 6, 1954 in Alameda, California. She was a teacher and a counselor. As a wife, mother, and grandmother she will be sorely missed by her family and friends. God bless her.

Terrye was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Vane Honeycutt and Mary Nan (Davis) Honeycutt, and her brother, Gordon Honeycutt.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Gifford; children, Marri Brooke Grissom, Wesley Honeycutt Gifford, and Spencer Vane Gifford; and her grandchildren, Mary Therese “Mollye” Grissom and Margarett Hurley Grissom.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the First Presbyterian Church Soup Kitchen, 902 W. Green Ave. Orange, TX 77630 or to a local soup kitchen.

About The Record Newspapers