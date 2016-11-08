Janice Dayana Smith, 81, of Beaumont

Janice Dayana Smith, 81, of Beaumont, died Sunday, November 6, 2016. She was born on December 27, 1934, in Tampa, Florida, to Anne Ruth MacDonald Padgett and Robert Padgett, and had been a longtime resident of Beaumont.

Janice is survived by her husband, Stan Smith; daughter, Mary Michael and her husband, Bill, of Katy; son, Stanley Smith and his wife, Rhonda, of McLendon-Chisholm, Texas; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ashley Nichole Smith.

A private family committal will be at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berachah Church, 2815 Sage Road, Houston, Texas 77056.

