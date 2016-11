Karen Lynn Hammer, 50, Nederland

A gathering of Mrs. Hammer’s family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 12, 2016, at Faith Tabernacle Church, 10169 Highway 69 South, Port Arthur. Her interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, Nederland.

