By: Dave Rogers

For The Record

Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Battlin’ Bear Band trip to the big show came up a few glide steps short Monday at the UIL State Marching Contest at the San Antonio Alamodome.

The band missed qualifying for the 10-school Class 4A finals by one point.

Of the 23 Class 4A schools competing, the Bear band was scored as high as seventh by one judge and as low as 16th by another. It was edged out for the 10th and last qualifying spot for the finals by China Spring High School.

North Lamar High of Paris, Texas was the Class 4A champion, followed by Argyle, Princeton, Wills Point and Spring Hill to round out the top five. China Spring finished sixth.

The Battlin’ Bear Band is directed by Jose Ochoa.