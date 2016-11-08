Mrs. Macy Edgerton, 91, of Orange, passed away on November 6, 2016, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father Daleo of St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a Rosary will be recited by Father Jim Sichko, at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on August 16, 1925, she was the daughter of Joseph Kenny and Ada (Miller) Sonnier. Macy was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas court St. Cecilia #1396. She attended St. Mary Catholic School and graduated from Stark High School, where she was a member of the world famous Bengal Guards. Her life was devoted to her faith and family.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, her husband of 46 years, James C. Edgerton; and her four sisters, Mildred Hudson, Melba Fare, Marjorie Bryan, and Mable Hart.

She is survived by her children, James Edgerton, Jr. and wife Kathy, of Orange, Lisa Gautier and her husband Terry, of Orange, and Glenn Edgerton, of Chicago, Illinois; her grandchildren, Glenn Gautier, Terra and Keith Koehler, Ashley and Jerrod Seago, and Tanner Hodge; and her great-grandchildren, Fisher James Seago. Other very-extraordinary people in her life are her best friends, Polly Albright and Bessie Mazzola.

Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Lumpkin, James Michael Herman, Keith Koehler, Grant Gipson, John Ross Fuller, Tanner Hodge, Glenn Gautier, and David Gautier.

