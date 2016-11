Officers from the Orange Police Department responded to the following calls on Monday Nov 7:

Stolen Vehicle, 37 Bruce Ln

Attempted Suicide, 714 North St

Public Intox, 1609 16th St

Burglary, 1400 S Hart Ave

Theft, 2220 Hwy 62 S ( Laquinta)

Misc Incidents, 1 Zeto Dr

Burglary, 1 Bruce Ln

Process Service, 1200 Park Ave

Process Service, 2205 Hwy 62 S