Bridge City, Texas, November 8, 2016 – The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the November Student of the Month for Orangefield High School is Kathleen Lozano. Kathleen was presented her certificate and gift bag by Chamber Ambassador Wanda McGraw of Sabine Federal Credit Union, at the November 8th coffee hosted by Bridge City Bank. She received gift certificates and gifts from: The Classy Peacock, Bridge City Walmart, Wellspring Credit Union, Beaumont Occupational Services, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Sabine Federal Credit Union, COS Printing, Sabine River Ford, Complete Staffing, Serendipity Chicks, Neches Federal Credit Union, Bridge City Bank, Neighbors Emergency Center and Five Point Credit Union.

Kathleen is the daughter of Will and Lisa Williford. She has a GPA of 3.81 and is ranked 36 of 108. Kathleen’s awards and honors include:

· Honor Roll 2013-2016

· Microsoft Office Word and Excel Certification

· Perfect Attendance 2014 & 2016

Kathleen’s clubs and organizations include:

· FCCLA member, President 2017

· National Honor Society

· Fishing Club Member, Secretary 2017

· Orangefield Varsity Powerlifting 2013-2014

· Art Club 2013-201CCLA member, President 2017

· National Honor Society

· Fishing Club Member, Secretary 2017

· Orangefield Varsity Powerlifting 2013-2014

· Art Club 2013-2014

· Student Council 2013-2015

· Cheer Manager 2014-2015

In community service, Kathleen has volunteered for First Presbyterian Church Soup Kitchen, FCCLA Galveston Convention Room Consultant, Special Needs Baseball, and Shangri La Spring Festival.

“Kathleen Lozano is an exceptional leader in name and deed. Not only does she hold the office of President for FCCLA (Family, Community, Career Leaders of America), she steps up and does the behind the scenes grunt work when others disappear. She is intuitive and sees what needs to be done and does it. She has been a major organizer, going above and beyond service expectations, in FCCLA events: Toy Collection, Shirt Design, FCCLA Regional Competitions, Painting with a Paw Fundraisers, Recognition Projects, and our TWIRP week organization. She is a fun loving pleasure to be around. She knows how to make work fun. She is humble, yet strong. She encourages others. She has a great sense of humor and an amazing work ethic. She comes early, stays late and makes checks in between. She is a stand out in terms of character, priorities and decision making. She is a true Leader for America”, said Mrs. Bonneaux.

“Kathleen is an outstanding student. She always goes above and beyond. She is very friendly, kind and hard-working. I truly enjoy having her in class”, said Mrs. Deutsch.

“Kathleen Lozano is a sweet and lovely young lady. She always has a smile on her face and an interesting or cute story to share. She is an outstanding student, intelligent and interactive in the lesson. She is a well-rounded student, who takes care of her school work, but also involves herself in extra-curricular activities and clubs. A great choice for student of the month”, said Mrs. Johnson.

After graduation, Kathleen plans to attend Lamar University and obtain a degree in Nursing or Speech Pathology.

Pictured left to right: Ambassador Wanda McGraw of Sabine Federal Credit Union, Lisa Williford, Kathleen Lozano, Counselor Candi Patterson, Principal Zach Quinn, and Director of Curriculum Kim Smalley.