Patricia Rose “Pat” Christian, 85, passed away Monday, November 7, 2016 in Orange.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Winfree Baptist Church.

Pat was born January 25, 1931 in Orange, TX to Theodore Roosevelt Burke and Edna (Garison) Burke. Pat was a member of Winfree Baptist Church and the Eastern Star. She was a talented floral designer and artist, and she loved to paint.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Billy Joe Christian, and her brother, Gerald Franklin Burke.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Jane Christian Hinson and husband, Tim of Orange, and Kenneth Mark Christian and wife, Kathy of Hemphill; her grandchildren, Crystal Houston and husband, Jeff, Mark Christian and wife, Tracy, Regan Ramos and husband, Josh; great grandchildren, Olivia Christian, Ava Ramos, Christian Ramos, Isabella Houston, Joshua Houston, and Jordan “Bubba” Houston; great-great grandchildren, Jasper Houston and Rhyder Houston.

