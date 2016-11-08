Dr. Cynthia Jackson, principal at St. Mary Catholic School celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, November 8th. The students and staff sang Happy Birthday during morning prayer. She was also presented gifts throughout the day. Susie Thompson’s Kindergarten class found out the Dr. Jackson enjoys fruit so they presented her a beautiful fruit basket.

Pictured (left to right) Korbin Walker, Luke Laughlin, Nylah Thomas, Ben Harris, Matthew Nguyen, Sean Nieto, Justin Khatt, Dr. Jackson, Audrey Broussard, Blakely Craft, Mrs. Thompson, Kylee Lanting, Tristan Balthazar, Katie Boehme, Braylon Stokey and Emma Davidson