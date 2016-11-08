The Celebration of Life for Mr. Vernon Gray, Jr., 69, of Orange, will be Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church.

Rites of Christian Burial will follow in Hollywood Community Cemetery under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m.

He died November 3, 2016 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, TX.

Known to most as “Honey Bunch”, he was an Orange native and a 1966 graduate of M.B. North High School.

Employed by Inland Orange, he retired after 30 years of service.

Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Gray of Orange, daughter, Kimberly Carter of Orange, his mother, Mary Gray of Orange, brothers, John H. Gray and Michael Gray of Orange, and Vernon W. Gray of Beaumont, TX, sisters, Gloria Harmon and Bonnie Coleman of Orange and Verna Graham of Spring, TX, 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

