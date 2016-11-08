On Friday, November 11, 2016 at 2:30pm, Orange County Sheriff Keith Merritt will be holding an event to honor all veterans and law enforcement officers of Southeast Texas. This event will be at the Vidor Lions Veteran’s Memorial Park at the Intersection of Claiborne Street and the Eastbound service road (I-10) East, Vidor, TX.

United States Congressman Brian Babin will be the guest speaker and will be presenting all Orange County law enforcement agencies with commemorative United States flags that were flown over the United States Capital. Each agency will receive a letter of authenticity with their flag.

All veterans and law enforcement officers are invited to attend this event in your honor.

If weather related issues arise, the event will be moved to the Orange County Expo Center located at 11475 Hwy 1442. Orange, TX 77630.

RSVP is appreciated. If you would like to attend or have any questions, please contact Corporal Rocky Bridges at 409-233-9125.

