Victoria B. Sullivan, 97, of Orange, passed away on November 6, 2016, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 10, 2016, at North Orange Baptist Church. Officiating will be Reverend Lynn Ashcraft. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, at North Orange Baptist Church.

Born in Zwolle, Louisiana, on March 12, 1919, she was the daughter of Irving Savell and Lillie (Batson) Savell. Victoria was a member of North Orange Baptist Church for over 70 years. She was active in every activity of the church. She served as president of WMU for two consecutive years. She held Vacation Bible School clinics in other churches in the area as well. She taught Sunday School for over 60 years, from youth to senior adults, and retired from that when she turned 90. She also worked at Wayside Florist for many years. She was an avid reader of the books in the church library and loved to play bridge. Victoria will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Walter J. Cox, Harlan Bollman, and Bill Sullivan; and her 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

She is survived by her sons, Walter Ray Cox and his wife Edith, of Orange, Howard Glenn Bollman, of Orange; her daughters, Sherry Lynn Tiger-Landry and her husband Sunny, of Beaumont, and Vickie Clampitt and her husband Don, of Dallas; her sisters, Stella Melder, of Beaumont, and Betty Hudson, of Locust Grove, Georgia; she is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to her caregivers, Velma Hopkins and Nadine Hinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the library fund at North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 North 16th Street, Orange, Texas 77632.

