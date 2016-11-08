Wallis Wilson Smith, 86, of Crystal Beach, died on November 6, 2016 at his residence. He was born on October 23, 1930 in Whiteface, Texas, to Meda Smith and Euliss Smith.

A longtime resident of Houston, Wallis graduated in 1948 from Galena Park High School. Mr. Smith was employee by Miner Dederick Construction Company from 1953 to 1983. As 2nd Vice President, he was the site superintendent building the prestigious mixed-use development of Green Way Plaza, in Houston. After retirement, Wallis moved to Crystal Beach, and developed the premier “Rancho Carribe” residential community and golf course.

Wallis was a respected member and past master of Sampson Lodge #231 in Highlands, and Winnie-Stowell Masonic Lodge #1377.

He is survived by wife, Julia Turbeville Smith; sister, Elsie Hale; sons, Barry Smith, Glenn and Ed Turbeville; daughters, Cherece Smith and Mary Millard; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren.; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Curtis and Truman Smith; and wife, Betty Smith.

A gathering of Mr. Smith’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 9,, 2016, at Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 10, 2016, at Broussard’s Chapel, Winnie, with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas, 77550 or to Wallis Smith Community Golf Course, PO Box 1184, Crystal Beach, Texas, 77650.