Betty Sue Nutt Risinger, 71, of Port Neches, died Tuesday, November 8, 2016. She was born on December 9, 1944, in Carthage, to Valera Wyatt Nutt and Grady Otha Nutt.

Betty enjoyed sewing, decorating, and animal rescue. Every holiday was a cooking production and a decorating extravaganza. She loved the holidays with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Risinger, of Port Neches; son, Jeffrey Kevin Davis of Nederland; daughters, Jeniffer Kay Esclovon of Port Neches and Tina Renae Davis of Nederland; grandchildren, Johnathan Walter Esclovon; Blaine Anthony Davis and his wife, Heather; Justin Warren Esclovon; and Britni Suzanne Duncan, all of Nederland; great-grandchildren, Emma Rili Duncan and Oliver Warren Esclovon, both of Nederland.

Memorial contributions for Mrs. Risinger may be made to Sweet Pups, PO Box 446 Vidor, Texas 77670 or through PaypalSWE181@sweetpups.org.

A gathering of Mrs. Risinger’s family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, November 12, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. A private committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

About The Record Newspapers