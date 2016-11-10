Buddy Wayne Fairchild, 53, died Monday, November 7th, 2016 at his residence in Vidor. A native of Port Lavaca, TX he was a longtime resident of Deweyville and a graduate of Deweyville High School before becoming an accomplished welder. Buddy enjoyed boxing and loved to spend time with his family and friends. He is survived by 4 daughters, Brittany Morgan Fairchild, Lindsey Fairchild, Ashley Fairchild and Candice Fairchilde, 2 grandchildren, Brayden “Lil Red” Marcus and Brantley Fairchild. He is also survived by his parents, Edward Ray Fairchild and Karen Kartchner, 2 brothers, Edward Ray Fairchild, Jr., and Kenneth David Fairchild and 2 sisters, Raquel Fairchild and Crystal Fairchild. Buddy was preceded in death by his stepmother, JoAnn Fairchild. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor.

