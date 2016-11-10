Curtis Jackson Jaynes, 86, Orange

Curtis Jackson Jaynes, 86, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2016 in Orange. Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Curtis was born April 19, 1930 in Sidon, Mississippi to Walker Jaynes and Berdie Mae (Dirghty) Jaynes. He was an electrician at Brown & Root for many years and served in the United States Navy. Curtis loved scuba diving and collecting petrified wood. He also enjoyed reading and watching National Geographic. Curtis was a good, Christian man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Curtis is survived by his daughters, Kathy Hamner and husband, Mike of Eades, TN, Cheryl Renee’ Jaynes of Grand Bay, AL, Rebecca Landry and husband, Anthony of Coden , AL, and Patricia Gregory of Orange, TX; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and his brother, Turner Jaynes of Chester, VA.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Breast Cancer Program, 2390 Dowlen Rd., Beaumont, TX 77706

